Sheffield students celebrate with international cultural evening

Song, dance and performance from around the world comes to Sheffield City Hall this week as the University of Sheffield Students’ Union celebrates the 44th anniversary of its annual International Cultural Evening.

Presented by the International Students Committee of the Students’ Union, on Friday, March 4, the International Cultural Evening has grown to become one of the city’s most high profile event which provides students and the public the opportunity to openly celebrate the vast diversity of cultures now in Sheffield.

This year’s celebration will feature short performances from a range of international student groups, showcasing differing approaches to culture and the arts.

With doors open from 6.30pm, it’s an unmissable evening of diversity, all represented through dance, music and plays in a spectacular and colourful way.

Tickets are available online at: http://tickets.sheffieldstudentsunion.com/ents/event/9120/

Tickets also available at the SU Box Office at £5 in advance for NUS card holders and £6 in advance for general public. Tickets will also be available on the door at £6 for NUS card holders and £7 for members of the public.