Sheffield student wins prestigious performing arts scholarship

A Sheffield girl has been awarded a scholarship to attend a part-time theatre school for a year with The Stage newspaper, which is the oldest and most prestigious performing arts publication in the UK.

Amber Holmes age 12 has been selected as the winner in a recent competition and will be awarded a year’s free tuition, which equates to more than 100 hours of exceptional performing arts training worth up to £800.

The scholarship is in association with part-time theatre school Razzamataz Sheffield, which is part of a national network of schools that have been offering scholarships with The Stage since 2010.

This wonderful opportunity gives all children the chance to join in because all that is required is a love of performing arts regardless of formal training. Participants simply had to send in a simple two-minute video highlighting what they can do from the Razzamataz curriculum. So that could be anything from a musical theatre song or dance, a drama piece, a pop song or street dance.

For Amber’s winning entry, she decided to perform a version of Valerie by Amy Winehouse. The judges were particularly impressed with the tone of her voice and how she had huge potential and great confidence.

“We are delighted for Amber and look forward to helping her grow her natural talent with the help of our highly skilled performing arts teachers,” says Helen Bell, Principal of Razzamataz Sheffield. “Amber displayed a huge amount of passion, drive and raw talent which we can’t wait to work with,” adds Helen

Winning The Stage scholarship has been a huge confidence boost for Amber and means that she has the opportunity to experience all the forms of performing arts that Razzamataz offers. To keep up with today’s trends, the students at Razzamataz participate in all sort of performing arts styles from street dance to pop singing, acting for camera and traditional West End and Broadway musical theatre.

“When I found out I’d won the scholarship I was overwhelmed with happiness, so much that me and my mum even started to cry. I have never won anything before so was shocked, amazed and incredibly pleased” says Amber. “I only ever did ballet dancing when I was really young so it is great to be given the chance to learn this new skill as I desperately want a career in musical theatre when I am older. I can’t thank Razzamataz enough for giving me this awesome opportunity!”

Now that Amber is part of Razzamataz Sheffield she will have the opportunity to participate in many of the exciting events that will happen in 2017/2018. These include a whole host of opportunities including the upcoming Sheffield Christmas Light Switch On, a performance at the Indigo rooms at the O2 and their annual showcase at the Sheffield City Hall.