Sheffield schoolchildren draw their dream home in competition

Can you picture your ideal house of the future?

Youngsters from a Sheffield school got to do just that when they were invited to draw their dream home as part of a competition.

The invitation was made by estate agents Spencer and involved children from Hallam Primary School based in Fulwood.

A spokesman for Spencer said: “This month we have run a ‘Draw your Dream Home’ competition and the pictures are absolutely brilliant.

“From a dog-shaped house to an eco-friendly hut, we’ve seen it all.

“The whole school got involved and it was seriously difficult to choose a winner, so in the end we chose three winners from each year group.

“But that was still incredibly tough.”

The company’s managing director Nicola Spencer and co-director Lee Bullen, who is also assistant coach at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, took their twins to the school to give out the prizes in a special assembly and got to meet all the artists themselves.

The winning pictures will be on display at the estate agency based at Ecclesall Road until the end of April for anyone who would like to go along and have a look.

The spokesman added: “Well done to all the amazing children, we have loved being involved.

“We’re really lucky to be able to work with the local community by sponsoring local football teams like Hallam FC and Ecclesall Rangers, provide prizes for Easter egg hunts for the South Yorkshire Twins and Multiples Association, and coordinate knitting for The Jessop’s Hospital NICU, to name but a few.

