Schools set to benefit from £18m council cash

Two Isle schools are set to benefit from a cash injection from North Lincolnshire Council.

The local authority will spend an estimated £18m in the next four years to improve its schools, early years and community buildings so that children, families and its adult population have the best environments to learn and be active in their communities.

The money is part of the council’s capital programme of works and will be used to address major maintenance issues such as electrical re-wiring and roof replacements, replacement of mobile classrooms, completion of work at community hubs and small schemes to address suitability issues at council buildings.

This programme will ensure the local authority meets its statutory duties in providing sufficient places in its schools and early year’s education settings.

Isle schools to benefit Althorpe and Keadby Primary School which will have its electrics rewired, and West Butterwick CE Primary School which is having its heating systems refurbished. Also benefiting is Epworth Community Wellbeing Hub which has had improvements to the interior.

Councillor Rob Waltham, NLC leader, said: “This is government money and represents a major investment where we will plough millions of pounds into improving schools and community facilities to give adults improved services and children the best possible environment to learn – by having fit-for-purpose buildings that will replace many that are outdated or in need of repair. Never before have we invested so much in our buildings where thousands of people will benefit. We have some excellent schools in North Lincolnshire with around 93 per cent of our pupils going to a good or outstanding school. We are creating jobs for people, learning and recreational opportunities for young people and better services for older people.”