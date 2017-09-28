Rotherham schoolboy walks away with top prize for his classmates

His designer footwear won a tech-savvy schoolboy brand new shoes for himself and his classmates.

Thrybergh Primary School pupil Oliver Bradley, aged nine, took the honours in the ‘Win Free Shoes For Your Class’ contest run by family footwear retailer Charles Clinkard.

His task was to design footwear to help him in his dream job.

Oliver’s ‘Technical (Cybernetic) Shoes’ included features such as auto propelled mode to help the shoes move forward constantly, a USB socket to charge other devices on the go, and Bluetooth antennas to attach to custom robots.

His creative and colourful design also included crocodile clips, wires, bulbs and motors – showcasing just how much he has been listening in class.

Oliver was inspired by his passion for robots – he’s a programming enthusiast and has a Sphero robot at home that he controls through an iPad.

His dream job would be a digital designer, designing apps and software for different technology.

Oliver said: “I think it’s fascinating how the screens change and which codes make the apps work and what goes on behind the screen.”

The class received their new shoes when they visited the Charles Clinkard store in Meadowhall to have their feet measured by experts.

Amy Higginbottom, Oliver’s teacher at Thrybergh Primary School, said: “We are thrilled that Oliver won the competition – and it’s even more special that he was able to share the prize with his classmates.

“We encourage creativity and this competition has really helped the children use their imagination. The children had a fantastic day picking out their new school shoes.