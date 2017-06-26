Rotherham school gets cutting edge entrance

Barnsley-based laser cutting expert, Cutting Technologies has teamed up with local sculptor, Michael Johnson to bring education to life.

Herringthorpe Junior School, based in Rotherham, commissioned Michael Johnson to create a decorative screen which covered the Junior School’s entrance.

The screen formed part of a literacy trail and focussed around a quote from Wind in the Willows; “Here today, up and off to somewhere else tomorrow! Travel, change, interest, excitement! The whole world before you, and a horizon that’s always changing!”

The screen also included stream bank images such as weeds, mosses and nettles.

Michael contacted Cutting Technologies to intricately laser cut the designs using stainless steel.

Michael Johnson said: “The safety of the children was of utmost importance during the process and so to avoid little fingers being caught, a ½ inch of acrylic was placed between the screen as protection.

“The process included ideas from teachers and children at the school and is perfect for making the walk in to school much brighter and engaging.”

Jane Robinson, director at Cutting Technologies added: “This project was perfect for us - it combines manufacturing with wider school subjects brilliantly and is a fantastic showcase for STEM within schools. We’re really pleased we were able to help.”

Since 1989, Michael Johnson has created more than 180 sculptures across the UK with clients including community groups, local authorities, property developers and national institutions.

Cutting Technologies cut and engrave in a variety of materials from wood and plastics to metal and fabric. Its laser engraving equipment is among the largest and most technologically advanced in the world.