Pupils are the bee’s knees

A Dearne school has been recognised by the government for pupils work in protecting bees.

Staff and pupils from Goldthorpe Primary School were honoured at the Bees Needs Champions Award by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The award was which was presented by Lord Gardiner of Kimble at Kew Gardens in London.

The Bees’ Needs Champions Awards brings together 30 champions to celebrate bee-friendly initiatives, from playgrounds to parks and farms to famous shopping streets.

Speaking at the Bees’ Needs Champions Awards, Minister for Rural Affairs and Biosecurity Lord Gardiner said: “We must all be thankful for our essential pollinators who do such vital work on our behalf, flying from crop to crop, tree to tree, helping us to grow our food.

“The champions I had the pleasure to meet today are doing exceptional things to return the favour and look after our pollinators. We must not leave them to it. We can all play a part.

“Whether it is leaving grass uncut to give bees a home over winter, or inspiring young people to be the pollinator protectors of the future, our combined efforts make a real difference.”

Goldthorpe Primary School were honoured at the event for their pollinator-encouraging enterprises, including building bee hotels, creating wildlife meadows and campaigning in the local community.

The annual Bee’s Needs Champions awards celebrated 17 bee boosting projects from volunteers, schools, charities and councils across the country which are helping pollinators thrive both in the countryside and in our towns and cities.

From bumble bees to butterflies, the UK’s 1,500 species of pollinators play a crucial role, helping flowers, fruit trees and crops to grow and contributing £400-680 million per year due to improved productivity.

With winter approaching bees need help more than ever to provide them with the food and shelter to survive the cold.