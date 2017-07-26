Primary academy officially opens its new digging pit

Epworth Primary Academy officially opened its brand new digging pit in the early years foundation stage outdoor area recently.

The digging pit is in memory of Mrs Jennifer Benson, an extremely fondly remembered and highly valued staff member of the school, who very sadly passed away last year.

Just as Mrs Benson holds a place in the hearts and minds of her former colleagues and pupils, the school was held dear by Mrs Benson as she requested that funeral donations be given to Epworth Primary Academy to create our outdoor space and inspire learning for a new generation.

The afternoon saw a teddy bears’ picnic and balloon release along with the official cutting of the ribbon by Mrs Benson’s granddaughter, Miss Taylor, a teacher in reception and her nephew, Alfie.

The school were also honoured to welcome the late Mrs Benson’s husband, daughters and two former colleagues and friends.

A spokesman said: “We know the children will enjoy learning and playing using the digging pit in the spirit of friendship promoted by Mrs Benson.”