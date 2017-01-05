North Lincolnshire will be among the best areas for education by 2020

North Lincolnshire Council has published its annual education report for 2016 which provides the key achievements of schools and academies in North Lincolnshire and outlines its aims for the coming year.

The report also sets out NLC’s ambition of attaining top quartile outcomes for children and young people by all measures.

Improving educational outcomes for all children is one of the council’s key priorities. The local authority has invested significantly in school buildings, and its teams work hard to ensure high quality teaching and effective leadership and governance is maintained in schools.

2016 has seen further, fantastic improvements in education at all levels in North Lincolnshire. Significant achievements include:

Further increase – and above the national average again – for children aged five achieving a good level of development.

Further increase – and above the national average again – for phonics in Year 1

In the top 25 per cent of councils for outcomes in reading, writing and maths at Key Stage 1 (despite the new more challenging curriculum)

In the top 25 per cent of councils for pupil progress between Key Stages 2 and 4

In the top 25 per cent of councils for year-on-year improvement in number of pupils achieving three A*or A grades and AAB or better at A-Level

The vast majority of pupils in North Lincolnshire attend a good or outstanding school.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for children, families and learning, said: “We publish our education report every year to provide an overview of educational standards in North Lincolnshire and set out our next steps to continue to improve.

“North Lincolnshire already achieves highly in education and we are working hard to make outcomes even better for local pupils. Our key priorities for the coming year include increasing attainment at Key Stage 2; continuing our work to raise the attainment of pupils from disadvantaged and vulnerable backgrounds; and, increasing the number of outstanding schools in our area.”

The North Lincolnshire Annual Education Report will be made available on the website www.northlincs.gov.uk.