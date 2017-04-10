Isle students in a showcase and celebration of choreography work

Isle students were among youngsters who took part in a showcase and celebration of choreography work at Outwood Academy Foxhills at the weekend.

Young people from across the region, including On Target Street Dance groups from Burton-upon-Stather, Crosby and Epworth showcased their work at the event, alongside other groups including Positive Lifestyles projects.

.

he Elements Contemporary Youth Dance Company and Street Beat also performed.

The showcase was part of South Bank Dance, a partnership of several local organisations including Lincs Inspire Ltd and North Lincolnshire Council.

On Target street dance sessions are part of a programme of free activities for young people in North Lincolnshire, including football, swimming, rock-it-ball, DJ workshops and multi-sport.

The project gives young people the chance to take part in positive activities and develop new social and leadership skills. Volunteering opportunities are also available, with support and training provided.

Visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/ontarget for more information.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “This showcase and celebration was a fantastic evening showing the exceptional choreography work our young people have been doing in recent months.

“Contributions from tickets will help to fund youth dance projects across North Lincolnshire. “

South Bank Dance is funded by Arts Council England, North Lincolnshire Council, Lincs Inspire Ltd and Yorkshire Dance, and partners, as part of a £100,000 project. The two year project will build on previous work, developing talent and quality at every level of dance provision, including four professional dance residencies, strengthening the boys dance sector, offering more grass roots dance opportunities for young people, and providing dance provision as part of the Active Together programme.