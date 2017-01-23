Insight in to college life in Barnsley

A visit to Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College allowed pupils an informed insight in to future study subjects and pathways.

Tours around the college campuses gave year nine pupils from Darton College a better idea of life and study within a number of varying departments.

They visited and spoke to staff in the departments of Art and Design, Business, Childcare, Computing, Media, Public Services and Sport. The tours were all designed to get students thinking about their futures, and to raise their aspirations about what they might achieve after school.

One Darton College pupil said following the visit: “I have really enjoyed myself and the staff were really friendly.

“My favourite part of the visit was learning about different careers, qualifications, skills and qualities needed.”

Dave Bond, Head of Careers at Darton College, added: “The taster sessions have provided the students with rich knowledge and information about college life and career prospects.

“It is important for them to visit the college before pupils make their GCSE choices, as they can get an insight into a range of career opportunities available to them without making a hasty decision.”

The next Barnsley College Open Evening is on Thursday, February 9, from 6-8pm.

