Honorary degree for one of the UK’s most celebrated hairdressing names from South Yorkshire

Barnsley born Andrew Barton, one of the UK’s most celebrated hairdressing names, was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Arts from Southampton Solent University earlier this month.

Speaking before the ceremony, Andrew said: It’s such a great honour to receive this Doctor of Arts from Solent University - not only for me but also for our great hairdressing industry. British hairdressing is renowned throughout the world and our stylists dominate the fashion runways; advertising campaigns; education and international magazine editorial work. As hairdressers we have the power to not only transform how someone looks but how he/she feels about themselves. It’s wonderful that this amazing industry has received the recognition it deserves as an Art.”

Andrew’s work graces global magazines, TV campaigns and print advertising; and he is on speed dial for the British beauty media for his expertise. With over three decades of hairdressing experience, Andrew holds a string of awards including British Hairdresser of the Year and British Hair Icon.

His hairdressing skills are showcased on TV shows around the world, most famously on the hit TV make-over show, 10 Years Younger.

Andrew also has an extensive roster of creative collaborations, from fashion to beauty, arts to celebrity.

In 2018 Andrew will showcase his passion for hair in a unique, international touring exhibition called ‘Beehives, Bobs and Blowdries’ - a collaboration with Donna Bevan, Solent’s Course Leader for Fashion Journalism. The premier will be held at his home town at The Civic in Barnsley in February 2018.

Andrew said: “I’m very proud of my Yorkshire roots and my home town of Barnsley. It’s where I grew up and where my career as a hairdresser started. Little did I know when I crossed the threshold of Denise Moody’s salon in Darfield to start my apprenticeship that it would be the foundation that would lead me to a marvellous career.

My reputation as one of the world’s leading hairstylists has led me to the four corners of the world and I was none prouder in front of my mum the night I was announced British Hairdresser of the Year. But without my amazing apprenticeship with Denise in Barnsley none of this may have happened.

Although London has been home for many years I’m proud to say I’m a Yorkshireman and from Barnsley. It’s my connection to my home town that I believe has been an inspiration to me and I’m thrilled to be working on various projects in Barnsley in the coming year.”

Andrew is a Champion of The Civic and backs its £5m fundraising campaign to restore the iconic building.

“The Civic played a part in so many of my childhood memories and I support its campaign to restore this much loved grade two listed building back to its former glory. The Civic has been part of the town since 1877 and is the heart of Barnsley. The campaign sets to restore the main entrance and reconnecting this amazing space with the people of Barnsley and build on its future as a significant cultural centre.”

Andrew is supports various charities and causes. He is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, Patron of The British Association of Adoption and Fostering and was recently awarded the Ambassador to the hairdressing industry.