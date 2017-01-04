From Goldthorpe to the Great Wall of China - in seconds

Visiting the Queen, or standing on the Great Wall of China in an instant became a possibility for youngsters within a ‘virtual reality’ lesson that fully captured their attention.

Google representatives thrilled children at Goldthorpe Primary School when they called by demonstrate what can be done using virtual reality.

Year four teacher Brad Hitchen said: “The day was aimed at children from key stages one and two, so those aged seven to 11, and their teachers.

“Google brought in their cardboard virtual reality headsets...they’re incredible! The teachers were shown how to use them first and then we led sessions with the children.

“The kids were so engaged, I mean we seriously had so many ‘wow’ moments throughout the day.”

He continued: “I was really impressed with it too - all the teachers were.

“We were genuinely excited and when the teachers are excited, you know the lesson is going to be good.

“It was brilliant to be able to put headsets on and completely immerse yourself in something.

“Google had images on these glasses, and, just like that you were in space, or underwater, or inside Buckingham Palace, or walking the Great Wall of China. It was incredible.”

Mr Hitchen explained that each image had been chosen to fit with something that the children had been working on recently.

He added: “Our project was ‘ocean commotion’ so we were looking at underwater images and the kids were blown away with it all.

“Once they put the headset on, I was able to control what they were looking at, and indicate things and point things out for them to notice.

“They were able to look up, down, and side-to-side.

“It was a real 360 experience.”

The Google expedition day was a great success with all those who experienced it and is expected to be repeated in the future.