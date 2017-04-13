Doncaster MP visits school before TV appearance

Ed Miliband used a question and answer session with students at Mexborough Academy to prepare for a TV talk show appearance.

The Doncaster North MP toured the school, on Maple Road, met staff and took questions from a group of students.

They asked for his thoughts on Brexit, the education system and about his route into politics.

Mr Miliband said: “The students at Mexborough Academy asked me if I had any advice for them. I told them to follow their own instincts, and that’s what I repeated later on The Last Leg.

“I think it’s better to make your own decisions, and if it goes wrong, take it on the chin – but if you go against your own instincts and follow other people’s advice, and then something goes wrong, it is even more annoying.”