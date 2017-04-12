Dance student lands her dream job as Tinkerbell at Disney

A dance student at North Lindsey College has twinkled her way into her dream job as Tinkerbell at Disneyland Paris.

Rebecca Day (18) completes her Level 3 Performing Arts (Dance) course in June, said she has always wanted to be a part of Disney and this was a dream come true.

She told us “My dance school shared the link on their Facebook page and I went for the audition yesterday in Leeds. We had to take part in different rounds. The first was an animation round where you had to act like certain characters: a cowgirl, pirate, villain, princess, dwarf and yourself. We did in it groups and after the first stage they began to cut people. The next round was a dance round where we performed jazz. The then choose 17 people to go onto the next stage where we went to try on the costumes. They then took my picture as Tinkerbell.

“I don’t have the words to explain how I feel, It’s unbelievable - so exciting.”

North Lindsey College dance students have had a stream of success and fantastic results with former students progressing onto some of the best performing arts Universities in the country.

Katie Lampkowski (Dance Lecturer) has been a valued member of the performing arts department for over twelve years and has contributed to the many successful futures of local talent in the region. Katie commented, “Rebecca was a very quiet student when she first started the course but over the last year she has grown in confidence. She has always had a fantastic work ethic and this reflected in the high grades she has achieved. She is an asset to the course and the College and has a very bright future ahead of her.”

Rebecca will be moving to Paris in September to start her dream role.