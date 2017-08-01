Council leader welcomes additional schools funding

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council has welcomed the Government’s announcement that North Lincolnshire schools are to get a share of an extra 2.6bn nationally in the over the next two years as part of the core school funding budget.

This is on top of the £13.5m the council announced recently to improve school buildings and brings the total invested in local schools to over £100m in the last eight years.

A new National Funding Formula will also be introduced in 2018 ending the unfair postcode lottery system and every local. North Lincolnshire Council will see a rise in its pupil funding for schools as a result of the new formula.

The council won’t know how much money will be allocated to North Lincolnshire until the formula and operational guidelines are published September.

Coun Waltham said: “This is fantastic news and demonstrates the Government’s and North Lincolnshire Council’s commitment to our schools. It will mean an increase in the basic amount that every pupil will get. This is on top of the £13.5m the council is investing on improvements to school buildings – we announced recently – this is very welcome news. It will give every child the best opportunity to do well in school and in a great environment.

“Already in North Lincolnshire, almost nine out of 10 (87 per cent) pupils attend a school judged to be good or outstanding by Ofsted, with nine out of ten of our schools (90 per cent) judged to be good our outstanding.

“In North Lincolnshire, every child matters; we want each and every one of them to do their best so when they leave school, they are equipped with the knowledge they need to help them do well in their chosen career.

“The council has once again maintained the cost of a post-16 travel pass for students at just £30 a year. On top of that, our imagination library is growing from strength to strength with almost 14,000 children benefitting from the scheme and more than 320,000 books have been delivered locally since the launch in January 2013.”