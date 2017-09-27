Budding Sheffield designers help create new rubgy kit for national competition

Sheffield Park Academy’s Habeebah Usman, Rhianna Littlewood and Jack Waller put their design skills to good use, helping to create a new rugby kit for the school as part of the ‘All School’s’ initiative.

Run by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and supported by CBRE, the leading commercial property and real estate services advisor, ‘All School’s’ is aimed at encouraging more students into playing rugby.

As part of the initiative, schools across the UK are invited to design their own rugby kit, with Habeebah, Rhianna and Jack taking part in a workshop with suppliers Canterbury to help create a new look for the academy’s rugby team.

Sheffield Park Academy will then join other schools from across the country to unveil their new kit as part of a special ceremony at Twickenham, during the world famous Six Nations tournament in February 2018.

Craig Dillon, Executive Principal at Sheffield Park Academy commented: “It’s great to see Habeebah, Rhianna and Jack putting their skills to good effect to create this fantastic new kit.”

For further information about the CBRE ‘All Schools’ initiative, visit: http://www.englandrugby.com/about-the-rfu/all-schools/about-all-schools