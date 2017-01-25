Academy is in top five per cent of schools nationally

An Isle senior school is this week celebrating success in the National School and College Performance Tables.

The Axholme Academy in Crowle has been placed in the top five per cent of schools nationally, a tremendous achievement.

For the main measure of school performance, Progress 8, the academy is ranked equal 313th out of all 6,235 secondary schools in England.

This places the academy in the top five per cent.

Even better news is that when compared to all schools nationally, with a similar student intake, the academy ranks fourth in England.

Principal at the Wharf Road academy, Joe Sellars, said: “I am delighted that the league tables have acknowledged such a strong performance by our students.

“To be one of the very best in the region and in the top five per cent of schools nationally is quite an achievement.”

Mr Sellars concluded: “Our parents, students and all the staff should feel very proud.”