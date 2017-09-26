Eagles team support Sheffield’s homeless by serving up breakfast

The Cathedral Archer Project (CAP) were excited to welcome players from the Sheffield Eagles to help serve breakfast recently.

CAP were also delighted to learn that they are going to be the Sheffield Eagles’ chosen charity for the forthcoming season.

Approximately 70 of Sheffield’s homeless and vulnerable attend CAP each day for help. One of the many ways they receive that help is to be offered a warm and hearty breakfast each morning.

Liam Claffey, General Manager of the Sheffield Eagles said “The Eagles are pleased and humbled to support the Cathedral Archer Project and the excellent work they do for homeless people within the city.”

“After a nomadic existence for four years since Don Valley Stadium was closed we are excited for our anticipated return to Sheffield in 2018 and we look forward to working more with the Cathedral Archer Project over the coming months.”

“The tireless tasks they carry out are an inspiration to us and we’d like to thank them for allowing us to get involved.”

Tracy Viner, Marketing and Development Manager (CAP) added, “We were all very excited to meet the Sheffield Eagles. It was a real treat for everyone to meet and have the players of the Sheffield Eagles serve breakfast. It was fantastic news to be told that we are the Sheffield Eagles’ chosen charity for the next 12 months and are looking forward to working with them on some exciting projects.”

For more information about the Cathedral Archer Project, visit www.archerproject.org.uk.