Drugs and weapons seized during series of police raids in South Yorkshire

Drugs and weapons - including a taser - were recovered during a series of police raids across South Yorkshire.

More than 100 officers were out in force yesterday to carry out 11 search warrants across Barnsley as part of Operation Duxford.

A total of seven people were arrested.

Chief Inspector of Banrlsey Police Jakki Hardy said: “Over the course of the day, officers and PCSOs have engaged with hundreds of people, whether that be through offering crime prevention advice, delivering talks at schools, or simply speaking to people while they’re out and about on patrol.

“For us, this is an incredibly important part of Operation Duxford. The operation itself is not only intelligence led but is also built on concerns raised to us by members of the community. "Duxford is our chance to show members of the community that we listen to those concerns and are acting on them."