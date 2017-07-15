Drug dealer jailed for transporting crack and cannabis between Sheffield and Chesterfield

A drug dealer has been jailed after police found crack cocaine, cannabis and a knife in his car.

Kasim Iqbal, aged 21, of Raeburn Road, Gleadless Valley, was arrested after his car was stopped on the slip road of the A61 as he travelled from Sheffield to Chesterfield on June 7.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a bladed article.

Iqbal was snared by Derbyshire Police officers working to tackle the importation of drugs into the county, known as County Lines.