Drivers advised of completion of road resurfacing works

North Lincolnshire Council is set to complete the resurfacing work on the A15 by end of July.

Work to replace the studs and white lining will start on Monday 17 July and finish on Friday 21 July. Work will be carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

On Tuesday 25 July the final layer of surface dressing will be installed between C239 Gainsborough Road and B1206 Redbourne Mere, this will take three days to complete. The studs and lining for this stretch will be replaced at a later date once the surfacing has bedded down.

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson, said: “We considered carrying out the final works during the night when there is less traffic, however due to there being no street lighting on the A15 it would not be safe to do this.

“A traffic friendly management system will be in place when the works are carried out and peak driving times are being avoided. Should queues occur, work will be temporarily stopped to allow traffic to go by.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we will do all we can to minimise disruption.”