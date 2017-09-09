Driver flees scene after one-vehicle crash in South Yorkshire

After crashing into parked cars in the early hours of this morning, a driver involved in the one-vehicle, South Yorkshire collision is believed to have fled the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the collision took place in Fretwell Road, East Herringthorpe at around 2.30am.

The fire service were sent to the scene to assist South Yorkshire Police with the collision.

The spokesman confirmed the driver had left the scene by the time the emergency services arrived.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.