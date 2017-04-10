Driver finds massive sex toy dumped in middle of Doncaster road on way to Sunday lunch

A Doncaster driver was stopped in his tracks when he found a massive sex toy dumped in the middle of a local road as he made his way to a family Sunday dinner.

Motorist Neil Taylor was left shocked when he and wife Laura and the couple's children stumbled upon the huge rubber appliance as they drove between Stainforth and Sykehouse yesterday afternoon.

The sex aid dumped in the middle of a Doncaster road. (Photo: Neil Taylor).

He said: "We were casually driving to the Old George in Sykehouse for a lovely family dinner. We stopped dead by this huge rubber **** in the middle of the road.

"We were in stitches. We reversed back over it for the photo - but we had to tell the kids it was a bike handle."

He then uploaded the photos, which we have pixellated, to Facebook.

The discovery comes just a few months after a Doncaster Pokemon Go played found more than he bargained for when he found a giant sex toy in a local park.

Lewis Oxley, who was out playing the mobile phone craze, stumbled on the double-ended 18 inch sex toy as he strolled through Hexthorpe Flatts in September.