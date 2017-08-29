Drive-in cinema announces return to Doncaster later this year

A drive in cinema which has proved a hit on previous visits has announced its return to Doncaster.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema, which is based at the Keepmoat Stadium, has revealed on social media that the screen will return later this year.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesman wrote: "We will be returning to Doncaster in October, will you be joining us??"

The cinema first arrived in the run up to Christmas 2016, showing a string of smash hit Hollywood movies including classics such as Frozen, Grease and Dirty Dancing.

The cinema attracted hundreds of viewers, who watched a feast of movies from the comfort of their cars.

The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema and is based in Scarborough.

Founded in 2014, the outdoor cinema specialists now operate a number of locations across the UK.

Based mainly within Yorkshire, the firm offers both permanent locations and mobile events, screening both the latest blockbusters and classic films.

Drive-in cinemas are well-known as an American institution and their peak popularity came in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with some 4,000 drive-ins spread across the United States.