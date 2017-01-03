Doncaster worker helps to save lives

His first aid knowledge has helped to save one life, and was put to good use again recently by a site supervisor at a Doncaster retail park.

Former nurse Paul Isherwood responded quickly when customers fell ill on two separate occasions.

Most recently he attended a woman who collapsed in the Thorntons’ shop in the Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet.

The 46-year old said: “The lady was slumped across the chair unconscious but breathing. I put her in the recovery position and tried to get her to regain consciousness.

“I was just turning her on to her back to begin CPR and miraculously she opened her eyes. It all seemed to happen in a minute and then she was whisked off to hospital.”

He added: “Everyone keeps saying how wonderful I was, but I was just doing my job. I was a nurse for ten years and now teach first aid for Care across all Realm shopping outlets.”

Paul was named employee of the month by Care Facility Management, for the steps he took to prevent another woman from having a heart attack.

Jim MacKinnon, director at Care FM said, “Paul has been with us since Care FM started and alongside being Supervisor of the Year 2014, he continues to train staff and instruct on first aid. His approach to customer service is exemplary.”

Centre Manager, John Magee, added: “Paul is a real asset to Lakeside. His ‘can do’ attitude is infectious!”