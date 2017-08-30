Doncaster vet issues alert over 'life threatening' illness hitting local dogs

A Doncaster vet has issued a warning over a potentially lethal illness affecting dogs in the area.

Doncaster Vets4Pets has put out the alert over Seasonal Canine Illness following a number of cases in recent days.

The bug, which is caused by harvest mites, can cause vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs as well as lethargy and restlessness.

Posting on Facebook, the surgery, which is based in Wentworth Road, wrote: "Unfortunately today we have had two very serious cases of seasonal canine illness with us at our Wheatley practice.

"It has been brought to our attention that these dogs were only walked within the Doncaster area recently, around Edenthorpe and Dunsville quarry.

"Please be wary of the common signs of seasonal canine illness as this can potentially become life threatening.

"Harvest mites are a likely cause of seasonal canine illness. They are small orange mites that accumulate around the feet, joint folds and muzzle area.

"If your animal shows any of these signs please contact they surgery immediately on 01302 556868."