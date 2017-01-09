Doncaster to London in under 18 minutes: 760mph train could become reality after moving a step closer

A 760mph 'train' which would make rail journeys between Doncaster and London less than 20 minutes has moved a step closer.

The ambitious travel plan has moved nearer to reality after being shortlisted for Elon’s Musk’s Hyperloop One project - and would make travel faster than travelling by plane.

Initially, more than 2,600 journeys were suggested as potential journeys for superfast trains, however, this has now been whittled down to 35 with Edinburgh-London remaining on the Elon Musk shortlist.

Although the move would need to be approved by the government, if the proposals went ahead, the trains would connect the Scottish capital to London in 45 minutes with London to Manchester taking just 18 minutes.

It is not clear what the route would be at this stage.

Other proposed routes on the Hyperloop One Porject include Sydney to Melbourne, Shanghai to Hangzhou and Mumbai to Delhi.

Under the plans, conventional trains would be replaced by pods that would speed along rails. The project has, thus far, raised over $160 million to make superfast travel a reality.

Passengers will be carried in capsules or 'pods', embarking through a Hyperloop 'portal'.

Elon Musk is the founder and boss of private space exploration firm SpaceX and electric car company Tesla Motors and is ranked the 83rd wealthiest person in the world.