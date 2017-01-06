Doncaster thugs behind bars after horrific street robberies

Two Doncaster thugs are now behind bars after carrying out horrific street robberies.

Steven Thorpe, 29 and Jordan Bailey, 19, both from Mexborough, were found guilty of two street robberies and were jailed for a combined total of nine-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Thorpe, of Windmill Crescent in was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison and Bailey, 19, of New Street in was ordered to serve four years after two violent robberies in Conisbrough on Sunday, July 3, 2016.

The court heard how the men carried out the two robberies within minutes of each other.

The first was at 8.50pm on Gardens Lane, when a 41-year-old man was punched repeatedly and forced to the ground before having his phone, wallet and its cash contents taken - leaving the victim with minor facial injuries and needing an x-ray of his damaged ribs.

Forty minutes later, Thorpe and Bailey robbed a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl who were walking along Station Road.

Thorpe tried to bite the man's ear before the two offenders rained punches on the victim's head and face, before searching his pockets.

The woman was pushed in the chest before having her bag and purse stolen.

PC Alexandra Owen, investigating officer at South Yorkshire Police, said: "These were particularly cowardly attacks on three innocent members of the public who should have been enjoying their weekend and it is rewarding to see the culprits swiftly brought to justice."

"Being the victim of a violent robbery is a traumatic experience and I hope the result of the investigation brings some consolation to those who suffered at the hands of Thorpe and Bailey."