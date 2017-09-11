Doncaster teen becomes male nanny at famed college which looks after Prince George and babies of the stars

A Doncaster teenager has signed up to become a male nanny to the stars at a world famous college.

19-year-old Jordan Murray is one of four men to enrol for the new term at the elite Norland College where graduates go on to look after the children of the rich and famous, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child Prince George.

Jordan (second left) is one of 4 men and 97 women on this year's course. (Photo: SWNS).

This year's new recruits include the college's largest ever intake of men with Jordan unveiled among them at the exclusive college in Bath, Somerset.

The college, which was founded in 1892, has this year seen 103 students start the coveted BA in Early Years Development and Learning - and each will don the centre's famous brown and white uniforms.

Jordan said: 'I wanted to become a Norland Nanny mainly because I enjoy working with children.

'I don't really feel like it's a job because it's so much fun most of the time.'

Norland College, founded in 1892 by Emily Ward, is a leading provider of childcare training and its alumni include Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, nanny to Prince George.

Students study elements of social science, psychology, child health, history, literature and education.

It also trains its students - known as 'Norlanders' when they graduate - how to work with families, develop a child's maths skills and become a whizz in the kitchen and teach a child not only how to cook, but how to cook healthy meals.

Along with the traditional skills of cooking, sewing and first aid, new subjects on the curriculum include Taekwondo, self defence, skidpan driving - and escaping from paparazzi.

In the second year of the course, students learn from a stunt driver on the Castle Combe Racing Circuit in Wiltshire who prepares them for all kinds of situations, from icy roads to potential kidnappers or paparazzi.