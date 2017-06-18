Doncaster supermarket celebrates Father's Day with family trio

A Doncaster supermarket is set to celebrate Father's Day this weekend with a father and two daughters who work side-by-side in the same store every day.

Paul Haynes, 50, joined the Doncaster team at the Asda supermarket in Gliwice Way in 1997 as a security colleague and works together with his two daughters, Kimberly and Kerry.

Following in their father’s footsteps, pharmacy colleague Kimberly, 27, and grocery colleague, Kerry, 22, joined the Asda family and love spending their working day alongside their old man.

Kimberly said; “I’m so fortunate to be able to spend so much time with my dad both inside and outside of work and even more fortunate to have my sister and mum in store too – Asda Doncaster really is a family friendly store!”

To complete the family feel, Paul’s wife and the girls’ mum, Tracey, also works at the same store as a checkout section leader.

Paul, security colleague at Asda Doncaster, said: “You know what they say, blood is thicker than water and we can certainly vouch for that here. To be able to work alongside my two beautiful daughters, and my darling wife, is fantastic and we couldn’t be prouder that they’re part of our Asda family.

Brian Boyle, general store manager at Asda Doncaster, said: “There is such a strong, traditional family-feel to the store, which is something you don’t always find in many retail environments in this modern day.

“We’ve a great relationship with the local community and customers always ask one colleague where the other is, which has created one big family atmosphere here at the store."