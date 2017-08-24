Doncaster Superkids Awards: There's still time to nominate - The search is on for our young stars

Doncaster Superkids Awards 2017 this week secured headline sponsorship from leading local business Amazon.

This year’s bigger​ and better promotion, ​presented by your Doncaster Free Press, honour​s​ ​tomorrow’s citizens, the academically talented youngsters who support our community ​overcome adversity, bravery and go one step further for the greater good of all.

Abby Booker

A cause close to our collective heart, Doncaster Cancer Detection Tust Scanner Appeal, is our chosen charity to receive proceeds.

Don’t miss this chance for a ​deserving ​child you know to shine at ​​special awards ceremony​, organised with and held at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, on Wednesday October 11, 6-9.30pm.

Special awards​, hosted by the area’s BBC TV The Apprentice star Frances Bishop, will recognise and reward excellence among our under-18s.

​More category and goody bag sponsors are welcome to join Amazon – who have three fulfilment centres on our doorstep.

Others include Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, ​Refurnish, Tommee Tippee, Atherton Godfrey, Total Finance Options & Solutions For Cleaning.

We’re also calling all kids of yesteryear, with the extra special category listed below, presented by Frenchgate ahead of the shopping centre’s coming 50th anniversary celebrations.

Golden Child

This award is designed to celebrate those who have ​long ​supported our children.​ ​​

We are searching for ​golden gals and guys aged 18 ​and under ​in the year 1967.​

​It’s time for today’s children to put forward their entries​.

Let us know why your ​mum, ​dad, aunts, uncles​ ​and ​grandparent deserve to be crowned Golden Child.

Our categories cover all aspects of our inspirational, brave and clever children and teens living in and around Doncaster. Have a look through the categories below and send in a nomination. Anyone can nominate, supplementing 20 entries already received, ​before Friday September 15 deadline​ anyone under the age of 18 for

Math Marvel

Does your child excel in all things mathematical? Have they taken part in challenges or are they top of the class in maths? We are looking for someone under the age of 18 who is a real maths marvel.

Fearless Bravery

If you know a child who has shown true bravery through a difficult time, illness or challenge, nominate them today.

Dynamic Fundraiser

We all have charities and causes close to our hearts and kids are no exception. We are looking for a young person who has gone above and beyond to raise money for a charity or cause they care about.

Enterprising Star

This award looks for the youngster who has shown innovation in coming up with a new way to benefit their home, school or community. This could be through an initiative such as recycling, selling homemade items or helping to develop a community group.

Technology Whizz

With our youngsters getting more and more technology-savvy, we are looking for that person who has taken to using computers, robotics or coding to do extraordinary things. Have they created something amazing? Are they going to be the next Steve Jobs? We want to hear about them.

Wonder Writer

For those young people who can’t keep their pen off the paper. Do you know a young person who has a real talent for writing stories, poems or plays? At the DFP, we want to hear about our next generation of wonder writers.

Mighty Performer

We all know someone who loves the spotlight. This award will go to a young musician, dancer or singer, maybe even a magician who has a talent for entertaining. Let us know what your child can do to be in with the chance of winning this award.

Super Sports Star

This award will go to the person under 18 who has had great achievements in the sporting world. Tell us about your child’s commitment to the sport, their achievements and their place for success in the future.

Extraordinary Inspirer

We are looking for that young person who is a true inspiration to others. Maybe they are part of the student council at school, volunteer their time for others or have campaigned for a cause close to them. We want to hear your stories.Invincible Carer

Do you know a young carer who has offered great support in looking after a parent, sibling or other family member? Do you want to thank a young carer of Doncaster for their continued support? We want to recognise their hard work so please nominate them for this award.

Super School

Open to any nursery, school or college in Doncaster that provides a positive learning environment for their students. We want to know what your school does to go the extra mile to allow children to flourish. Tell us about how you support local communities and charities, or how you are environmentally-friendly and encourage healthy eating, or provide new and exciting opportunities to your children. We want to hear your story.

Nominating is easy, simply visit the awards website - doncastersuperkids.com/

Need any assistance? Contact events manager Haroldine Lockwood - email haroldine.lockwood@jpress.co.uk