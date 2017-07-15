Doncaster's One Direction star Louis Tomlinson signs solo record deal

Doncaster's One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has signed a solo record deal.

The singer has joined Sony Music label Epic Records, which announced the signing with a tweet.

Tomlinson, aged 25, from Bessacarr, shared the post, adding an emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

He will release single Back To You, which features Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals, on July 21.

He made his solo debut last year on the Steve Aoki song Just Hold On.