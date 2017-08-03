Doncaster’s fire-hit chippy is batter than the rest

A Doncaster chip shop has taken first ‘plaice’ in our Chippy of the Year competition just two years after it was devastated by fire.

Bob Singh, owner of York Road Golden Cod, Bentley, said that he was ‘very happy’ to win the annual fish battle.

Sam Moore, pictured serving at the York Road Golden Cod. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Chippy GoldenCod MC 4

He said: “I was very excited and very happy when I was told we had won. It was a particularly great achievement as it’s only been two years since we had a fire and I had to close the business for a while. Something like this helps you to bounce back and feel happy.”

Mr Singh added that he would proudly display the winner’s certificate on the front counter where it could be seen by all his customers.

“We do have some very loyal customers and it is nice to know that they have all been voting for us.

“I think they have helped us to win. We had the posters up advertising the competition, but people kept coming in and telling is they had voted. It was very nice to hear, and good to see the hard work of the staff paying off too.”

Robert Licbarski, pictured frying at the York Road Golden Cod. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Chippy GoldenCod MC 5

Mr Singh, who moved to Doncaster five years ago with his family and has been running his business ever since, said he believes his win was down to three factors - good food, good staff and good customer service.

He added: “I learnt the trade as I went along so it’s been nice to get regular customers and positive feedback.”It was a nice surprise to find out we had won as we didn’t expect it because we knew there was lots of competition.”

Mr Singh is already setting his sights on battering the competition next year.

He said: “We will definitely enter again next year, but for now we will be carrying on with more of the same. I want to thank everyone who voted for us, it means a lot.”

York Road Golden Cod, winner of the Doncaster Free Press Chip shop of the year. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Chippy GoldenCod MC 7

The runner-up was Harry’s Fish Bar, High Street, Hatfield. Coming in third was Pisces Fish Bar, Gattison Lane, New Rossington.