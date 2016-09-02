Doncaster’s Best Dressed Lady from the St Leger DFS Ladies Day 2015, Kirsty Booth, has enjoyed a year of fun since winning the coveted prize but wasn’t prepared for what might happen on her trip to New York.

Kirsty, 26 from Doncaster, is an assistant manager at a nail bar and skin clinic in Wakefield and was crowned ‘Best Dressed Lady 2015’ for her striking monochrome outfit which was purchased from ‘Unique’, a boutique in Sprotbrough. It was accessorised with a handbag from Karen Millen and the stunning hatinator was made by Kirsty herself - the first one she had ever done.

From all of the amazing prizes she won, the trip to New York was the most memorable. Kirsty said: “I had always dreamt of going to New York and was over the moon that it was included within the prize bundle, but I really wasn’t prepared for what happened when we got there.”

In May this year Kirsty along with her partner, of 12 years, visited the ‘Big Apple’ and it was here Tom dropped to one knee in romantic Central Park and proposed. Kirsty accepted and was whisked off to Tiffany to choose her ring.

“New York is a simply amazing place and made even more special with my marriage proposal,” said Kirsty. “We visited all the sites, ticking all our boxes, and I still can’t believe this was part of the prize I won just for wearing what I felt lovely in at Ladies Day.”

Kirsty is an annual member at Doncaster Racecourse and visits as many times as possible. She will be attending each day of the 2016 Ladbrokes St Leger festival and had the following advice to other ladies who may hope to scoop the winners crown this year.

“I never expected to win and certainly didn’t go with that aim when I selected my outfit, but if I could offer one tip it would be to wear something you love and feel confident in,” said Kirsty. “Winning was a definite bonus but I would have had a great day anyway. I was so lucky to get picked from thousands of ladies who all looked amazing.”

Ladies Day forms part of the classic Ladbrokes St Leger Festival which takes place at Doncaster Racecourse each September. The ultimate in glitz and glamour, it is one of South Yorkshire’s biggest social occasions that will attract an array of fine fillies hoping to secure the DFS Best Dressed Lady crown, with the furniture company supplying the main prize for the competition. The winner of the coveted title will then go on to represent Doncaster Racecourse in the final of Yorkshire’s Best Dressed Lady 2016 – to be held at Doncaster’s very own Racing Post Trophy meeting.

Kirsty concluded; “I’ve loved every minute of using all of many fab prizes and would love to have that opportunity again! But, I know I will enjoy Ladies Day at Doncaster this year no matter what and wish all the other female race goers lots of success in claiming this year’s prize.”

This year’s Ladbrokes St Leger Festival commences on Wednesday September 7th, DFS Ladies Day on Thursday 8th , Gentleman’s Day featuring the Doncaster Cup on Friday 9th and Ladbrokes Leger Day featuring the world’s oldest classic horse race the St Leger stakes on Saturday 10th .

To book tickets and obtain further information call 01302 304200 or visit Doncaster Racecourse

