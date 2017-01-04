Doncaster’s 50s-themed party goes with a swing

Residents living in retirement homes travelled back to the 1950s in the first of three unique social events designed to reduce social isolation in older people.

The vintage party saw 31 residents get into the swing of things at the Church View retirement living scheme in Edlington.

Starting with an afternoon tea, complete with cakes and sandwiches, guests were then invited to join in with a memory sharing session, a 50s-themed quiz and a round of bingo, all enjoyed with music from the era.

The vintage-themed party kicked off a set of special social events for the scheme’s residents, which will also include a swinging 60s party and a 1940s street party.

The events are being organised by Aspiring 2 with funding from Sanctuary Housing, which runs the Church View development.

Residents also helped to meet some of the cost by raising more than £600 at a series of raffles and other fundraising activities.

Aspiring 2 director Nicky Birkinshaw said everyone had a great time at the event, adding: “We always enjoy our time spent sharing memories, laughter and fun with the residents and guests.

“Sanctuary’s funding has allowed us to hold events at no cost to attendees.

“The feedback we receive is always positive and we hope friendships and peer support will continue and grow.”

Dave Halstead, Sanctuary’s relief scheme manager, added: “This has been a fantastic way for us to bring our residents together, particularly at this time of year when older people do tend to feel lonelier.

“Community-led events like this provide a great way to strengthen our ties within the local community and it was wonderful to see that everyone had such a good time.”

Aspiring 2 is a community-interest company established to support not-for-profit organisations and to help their clients overcome a range of barriers, whether social, emotional or physical.

The project was funded through Sanctuary’s Grand Ideas Fund, which is currently accepting applications from community projects that would benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.

Projects must be delivered by February 28 and meet a number of criteria.

This including helping residents to develop skills, improving health and wellbeing, making it accessible to everyone, protecting the environment and boosting community safety.

Community projects can apply for grants of up to £1000.

To find out more about the fund please call 01905 335411 or email community@sanctuary-housing.co.uk. Interested groups and individuals can also visit the Grand Ideas Fund website at https://www.sanctuary-housing.co.uk/about-the-grand-ideas-fund