Doncaster Rovers mascot's saucy snaps bust-up named in top 10 hall of shame after Watford cheerleader's dive row

A saucy snaps bust-up involving Doncaster Rovers' mascot Donny Dog has been named in a top ten "mascots behaving badly" rundown after a Boxing Day row involving Watford's cheerleader.
The club's Harry the Hornet mascot was embroiled in a row after running onto the pitch at full-time and diving in front of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha who had earlier been booked for simulation in Monday's 1-1 draw.
And the incident revived memories of other moments when mascots have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, including the day Rovers' mascot Donny Dog became a global sensation after Tracy Chandler posed in lingerie for charity pictures in the Daily Sport in 2011, alongside her furry dog costume.
The Daily Mail has compiled a top ten of "mascots behaving badly" with Donny Dog featuring in the list.
The 40-year-old mum of three, who played Doncaster Rovers' Donny Dog on matchdays, was sacked by the club after the images first appeared in print.
Then chairman John Ryan said: 'The Sunday Sport and a mascot designed for children is not an ideal mix.'
But he later reversed his decision and she was re-instated, although she later left the club and the mascot is now portrayed by a different person.
Chandler had stressed that the pictures were 'tastefully done', with proceeds going to the NSPCC.
'I've raised a lot of money for charity. I've brought Donny Dog out of hiding,' she said. 'I'm the one who pushed him into the charities.'