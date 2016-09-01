Doncaster Police Officer given British Empire Award

A Doncaster man who has dedicated his life to the police force has been given a medal in recognition of his achievements.

Father-of-three Paul Brown was yesterday awarded the British Empire Medal at a ceremony in his honour.

Paul Brown receiving his British Empire Medal

The award was presented to Paul, who has been working in the mounted section for 44 years, by the Lord Lieutenant for South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe.

The private ceremony was watched by 15 of Paul’s closest family and friends as well as the Civic Mayor and Mayoress of Doncaster, David and Kathleen Nevett.

Paul said: “It’s been surreal, having this ceremony just for me, but it’s made more personal by the fact I have been able to bring my family with me.”

Among the attendees were his wife of 20 years, Tracey and two of their daughters, Gemma Hill, 31, and eight-year-old Elizabeth.

The couple’s other daughter, Sarah Blanchard, 29, was unable to attend as she works in Australia.

“She’s made me promise to take the medal to show her when we go and visit.

“It’s just been so nice to share this day with my family.

“I’ve had awards throughout my career and while it’s always nice to be recognised, I still can’t believe it. I do wonder where all the time has gone.”

Paul, aged 61, still works with the force’s Special Constabulary and said he will keep carrying out his duties for as long as he can.

“I get called now as and when I am needed.

“It can be to help with public order, at football games for example.

“Next month I will be in London for a memorial service for officers who have lost their life serving.”

His work with the mounted force has taken him all over the world. He has spent time in many places including Florida, New York, Las Vegas and Germany.

As well as excelling in his police role, Paul has also scored achievements in the sport of ‘tent pegging’ which involves him competing in uniform on horseback with a revolver, lance and sword.