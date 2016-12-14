Doncaster pocket rocket punches her way to boxing trophy in Germany

A hard-hitting soldier from Thorpe in Balne in Doncaster has hit the heights after punching her way to the light welterweight crown in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers Corps championships.

The pocket rocket won her title in the Northern German town of Paderborn winning her Light Welterweight bout with an impressive display.

Lance Corporal Donna Anderson, who serves with Three Armoured Close Support Battalion (3 Armd CS Bn) REME who are based in Germany, put in a commanding performance.

The bundle of energy came out fast and hard from the first bell, often having her opponent on the back foot with accurate combination and telling shots, and this display was ultimately reflected with the judges awarding her the victory on a unanimous decision.

The referee was so impressed with the fight that he made a point of complementing both Donna, a vehicle mechanic by trade, and her opponent at the end for putting on an outstanding and courageous display.

Donna, 25, was fighting in only her fifth contest and said: “It was fantastic to get back in the ring and get the win, as my last fight was three years ago. I also had to go up a weight for the bout.”

She added: “I did get a little tired towards the end, but hearing all the support in the crowd was fantastic and acted as a spur for me to keep on going and concentrate on my shots.”

Donna, who is mum to one-year-old Oliver, further added: “I initially started boxing just to keep my fitness up, quickly found I enjoyed the sport and was not too bad at it and now I have four victories to my name. However, it was hard preparing for the fight not being able to spend as much time with Oliver as usual. It was great all the effort paid off and I am proud to have won but I am looking forward to being a mum again now.”

The head of the Three Armd CS Bn boxing team Captain Gordy Bromidge, said: “This has been a fantastic demonstration.”