Doncaster playground left stripped of equipment after vandals strike

This is one of Doncaster's children's playgrounds - but it now has no equipment left due to vandals

The Attlee Avenue Play Area and Environmental Project was built in a corner of Rossington for residents on the nearby housing estate, in a joint scheme backed by organisations including Doncaster Council, Rossington Parish Council and and the Veolia Environmental Trust.

Attlee Avenue play area

But now, after years of damage, it has been stripped of all its play equipment.

The safe surface for children on which equipment was once mounted now stands empty, other than two frames where swings were once attached.

Now there is a call for action on the site - but not direct replacement of the equipment.

Rossington Parish Council chairman Ali Harper is disappointed that the site has suffered vandalism.

But she believes it was probably the wrong place for a playground, and wants to see fresh play equipment installed, but in a different location in the former pit village.

She said: "They have now taken everything away on the Attlee Avenue playground due to vandalism. Someone set fire to it and ruined it.

"But I now think it is probably a place where there shouldn't be a park. There is no-one there to say 'don't do that'.

"Now they have taken away the equipment due to vandalism, probably because it's unsafe.

"The Holmescarr Centre has a park that gets locked up at night, and a skate park near the Miners Welfare. I think we'd be better off putting any new equipment there."

One dad living on the estate said he was disappointed that the equipment had been taken away as his young son had enjoyed playing there, but agreed it was probably not the best place for a park.

It is located just off West End Lane on the outskirts of the village, some distance beyond the Attlee Avenue turn-off.

There are proposals to hold a traditional-style village fete at the playground site next in August.

Debbie John-Lewis, interim assistant director of communities, at Doncaster Council, said: “Unfortunately, some equipment at the park had to be removed due to persistent vandalism, spoiling it for other people.

"However, since the equipment was removed we have been working with young people from the local community, encouraging them to take pride in where they live and the park is now looking much better. We will continue this work and hope to keep achieving positive results.”

