Doncaster park to host first ever scarecrow festival

A Doncaster park is to host its first ever scarecrow festival

Sandall Park will be the venue for the event on August 22 which has been organised by the Friends of Sandall Park group.

Families and local businesses are being encouraged to create their own scarecrow and bring it to the park to be judged.

It can be on any theme, as long as it’s safe to be in the park, and not placed in a position to cause a hazard to park users.

From 10am, registration will be taken at the FoSP gazebo at the main car park, where entrants will mark on the map where their scarecrow is in the park, be given a number and await the judges to walk round the park making their inspection.

Winners will be announced at 2pm at the FoSP gazebo. There will be a prize and trophy for the Best Business Scarecrow and the Most Original Scarecrow – no age limit and no cost, it’s free to enter.

Further details can be found at www.sandallpark.org.uk or Facebook www.facebook.com/sandall.park.