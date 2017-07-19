Doncaster Open All Hours writer Roy Clarke and star Sir David Jason salaries' revealed on list of BBC's top-paid stars

Doncaster Open All Hours writer Roy Clarke and the show's star Sir David Jason have both been named in a list of the BBC's best paid stars.

Both 87-year-old Mr Clarke and 77-year-old Sir David are among 96 BBC employees whose pay packets were revealed this morning.

Roy Clarke has penned a number of much-loved sitcoms during his career.

It was announced that Sir David, who plays Granville in the Doncaster-filmed cornershop sitcom, earns £200,000 to £249,000 for the show while its writer and creator Mr Clarke earns between £150,000 and £199,999 last year.

The figures were published earlier today - and have led to angry viewers demanding to know why some stars command such astronomical salaries.

The list is topped by Chris Evans who earned up to £2.25million last year followed by Match of The Day host Gary Lineker on £1.8million - but Claudia Winkleman and Alex Jones are the only women in the top ten, who are paid around £9 million between them.

There are 96 staff in total earning more than £150,000-a-year and it is the first time the pay details of stars earning more than £150,000 have been made public.

Still Open All Hours is a sequel to the original cornershop comedy starring Ronnie Barker.

The BBC has been compelled to reveal the information under the terms of the new Royal Charter.

Mr Clarke and Sir David were reunited when Still Open All Hours, a sequel to the 70s classic Open All Hours starring Ronnie Barker as penny-pinching shopkeeper Arkwright, was made for a one-off Christmas special.

But the show proved such a hit with viewers that three full series have followed and a fourth is due to go into production this autumn.

Austerfield-born Mr Clarke, who began his scriptwriting career in 1968, also penned Last of The Summer Wine and Keeping Up Appearances.

Filming of Open All Hours took place at the Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby between 1973 and 1985 and the shop has been re-used for the sequel series.

The new run sees Sir David (Granville) now running his Uncle Arkwright’s corner shop along with son Leroy.