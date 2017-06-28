Doncaster-on-Sea: Town would become a seaside resort if all the world's ice melted

Doncaster would become a seaside resort if all the world's ice melted, a study has revealed.

Instead of being miles from the coast, Doncaster would be right beside the seaside - but before you start rushing for your bucket and spade, its not predicted to happen any time soon.

The US Geological Survey says that if the polar ice caps ever melt, sea levels will rise by anything from 216 to 300 feet.

That would entirely reshape the coastline as we know it and wipe out a lot of the world's major cities inlcuding London, Venice, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Locally, the waves would surge huge swathes of Lincolnshire and instead of Cleethorpes and Scarborough, holidaymakers could be heading to Doncaster for a paddle in the North Sea, as maps reveal.

Sea levels are now rising at the fastest rate in 2,800 years - and scientists say that if we keep adding carbon to the Earth's atmosphere we will create an ice-free planet.

A map showing how Europe would look if sea levels rise.

But the 'good' news is some scientists think it will take more than 5,000 years to melt it all.