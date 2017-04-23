Doncaster NHS staff awarded for over 1,000 years of service

Forty-seven health staff who have worked 1,210 years between them have received their long service awards.

The men and women, who all work for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, received their awards from Kathryn Singh, the organisation’s Chief Executive at an event at St Catherine’s House, Balby, Doncaster.

Twenty-three staff members received awards for 20 years’ service, a further 21 received awards for 30 years’ service, and three staff received awards for 40 years’ service in the NHS.

Kathryn said: “It’s a privilege to be able to say thank you to the staff for their commitment to delivering an excellent service to our patients.”