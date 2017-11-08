Doncaster named one of worst places in country for workplace injuries

Doncaster has been named as one of the worst places in the country for workplace injuries.

The rate of injuries suffered at work by people in Doncaster is far above the the British average, new figures have revealed.

There were 415 injuries for every 100,000 workers in the area reported to the Health and Safety Executive in 2016/17 - with the British overall average figure at 263 injuries reported for every 100,000 workers.

The figures mean that Doncaster ranks 42nd out of 381 local authorities for workplace injuries.

“There are various factors which might contribute to a higher-than-average rate of injury, such as a prevalence of high-risk industries locally,” explained Brett Dixon, president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) a national not-for-profit group which represents people suffering needless injuries.

“The good news is that no workers were killed in the area and there has been a national long-term downward trend in the rate of both injuries and deaths in workplaces.

"Our concern is that safeguards which protect workers are not unravelled by the Brexit process,” he said.

Workplace deaths in Britain have fallen by 85 per cent since the introduction of the Health and Safety at Work Act in 1974.

“Health and safety legislation and subsequent case law have been huge players in making our workplaces safer, and much of that has its roots in Europe,” said Mr Dixon.

“The Government has the power to pick out what is needed and dispense with what is not when EU laws are converted into UK laws under the Repeal Bill. This process needs the most vigorous parliamentary scrutiny so that the laws which protect workers are not unravelled. It is literally a matter of life or death.

“Let’s hope that next year we’re looking at figures which show a reduction in workplace injury in Doncaster, and that everyone who goes out to work returns home,” Mr Dixon added.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing industries result in the most workplace injuries, followed by construction. The waste and recycling industry has the highest rate of deaths.