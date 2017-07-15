Doncaster mum to 'brave the shave' for cancer suffering son

A Doncaster mum is preparing to 'brave the shave' and lose her beloved locks in aid of her teenage son battling cancer.

A green and blue quiff forms part of Kerry Fleming's distinctive look as part of her burlesque dancing alter ego 'Kaptain Kirsche'.

Kane Carling.

But the 42-year-old, who is manager of the Burlesque Chair Dance group, is preparing to shave off her hair to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Research after her 14-year-old son Kane Carling was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The Edlington woman told how they were stunned when the youngster was diagnosed with follicular thyroid cancer.three months ago.

She said: "Doctors said at first that they were 99.9 per cent sure that it was nothing serious, and then after further tests we found out it was cancer.

"It really shocked us, we couldn't believe it.

"It has been hard, but Kane has dealt with it so well. He has been amazing and so brave."

Kane has already had one surgery to remove part of his thyroid and is awaiting test results to see if he needs another operation.

She added: "We have our fingers crossed everything will be okay.

"But he thought me shaving my head was a great idea for a good cause. He also had a good laugh about it!"

Kerry is auctioning off the chance to shave her head.

Everyone who donates gets a raffle ticket and she will pick the winner ahead of the ceremony at the Cask Corner pub in Doncaster town centre on Sunday, July 30, at 5.30pm.

A crowd of about 40 friends and family are expected at the event, which they are planning to broadcast live on YouTube.

She has already raised about £350 towards a £500 fundraising target.

In addition, her 18-year-old son has pledged to take part in a white collar boxing event in November and her 11-year-old daughter wants to take part in a Race For Life to raise additional funds.

To donate visit the online fundraising page at https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/kerry-fleming