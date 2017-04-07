Doncaster mum's fury after postman filmed smashing manhole on her driveway - and then driving off after inspecting damage - PICTURES

A distraught Doncaster mum is fuming after watching CCTV of a Royal Mail van smash a manhole on her driveway - before the postie inspected the damage and DROVE OFF.

Sarah Westerman, 41, was horrified after she reviewed footage of her property being damaged by the bright red van.

The Royal Mail van drives off after the damage to Sarah's drive. (Photo: SWNS).

She claims her 13-year-old son Luke Roberts almost fell victim to the broken manhole cover as he walked home from school.

The youngster was fiddling with his bag to try and fish out his house key - and Sarah claims he was just a couple of feet away from the broken cover.

But to make matters worse, despite acknowledging blame for the damage, parcel moguls Royal Mail are refusing to fork out the £300 it costs to fix the hole - and blamed it on 'wear and tear'.

Speaking about the incident, mum-of-two Sarah said: "I just couldn't believe it when I reviewed the footage back and saw what had happened.

The manhole after the damage. (Photo: SWNS).

"The postman gets out, looks at the damage and then just leaves it. No one was in, he left a note - but didn't mention the gaping hole.

"I dread to think what would have happened if Luke had been another foot to the left - it would have sheared his leg off."

Sarah, who obtained a quote to fix the damage from a local drainage services, added: "To make matters worse when I went back to Royal Mail with the evidence and the quote of £300 to fix it - they refused to pay it and said it was 'wear and tear'."

Sarah, who works as an accounts clerk, was livid at the response that she got from Royal Mail following the damage to her home on March 22.

The aftermath caused by the Royal Mail van. (Photo: SWNS).

It turns out the parcel the postie was delivering was her own birthday present - which he had placed next to her recycling bins because no one was in.

Sarah said: "What makes me really angry is the fact they have done nothing about it.

"I mean, other postmen just park down the street and then go to the house on foot - not just drive onto people's personal driveways."

Sarah was left dumbfounded with Royal Mail's reply via letter - and the author of the note even spelt 'wear' wrong.

Sarah's son Luke walks past the manhole, seemingly unaware of the damage. (Photo: SWNS).

The letter sent to her by Royal Mail read: "Following on from our conversation the Delivery Office Manager was made aware of the full details of this issue and I can confirm that a full investigation was undertaken into your complaint.

"Having completed their enquiries the manager has looked at all evidence and has concluded the manhole was damaged due to our Royal Mail driver driving across this, but this is due to ware [sic] and tear.

"As such, whilst I have great sympathy with your situation, I am unable to take any further action in respect of this matter."

Speaking about the letter, Sarah replied: "It's just laughable that they can't even spell the thing that they are blaming to be the cause of their own doing."

She added: "Royal Mail just need to take responsibility for their actions - that's all. A responsible adult would have just written - broken manhole cover and leave a number."

Royal Mail spokesperson Morag Turnbull said: "Royal Mail is currently investigating this incident, and we would like to sincerely apologise to Ms Westerman for any inconvenience caused. Plans are in place to repair the manhole cover as quickly as possible and we will be contacting Ms Westerman direct to make arrangements for this work to take place."

The postman spots the manhole cover. (Photo: SWNS).

The van parked in Sarah's driveway. (Photo: SWNS).