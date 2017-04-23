Doncaster MP backs plans for Ted Hughes heritage trail

A Doncaster MP has backed plans for a new attraction to honour one of the borough’s best loved poets.

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint is supporting proposals for a new literature and heritage trail which would be dedicated to Mexborough poet Ted Hughes.

Ms Flint met with Steve Ely, who heads up the Ted Hughes Network at the University of Huddersfield, earlier this month to honour the work and legacy of one of Britain’s great poets.

She said: “Ted Hughes is one of Britain’s most distinguished modern poets and the Poet Laureate for fourteen years.

“From the age of eight, Ted Hughes grew up in Mexborough - this great poet was made in Doncaster.

“A heritage trail would create visitor attractions and events at key locations in the life of Ted Hughes. This would both honour Hughes and encourage more people to explore poetry and creative writing.

“I have great hopes for the Ted Hughes Yorkshire Literature and Heritage Trail and I hope the community gets behind this idea.”

If the proposals are given the go-ahead, the Old Denaby and Crookhill Park, Carr Lane, Conisbrough, would become part of the trail.

Another one of the proposed locations for the trail is the Manor Farm Pub, Old Denaby, which was the last stop on Ted Hughes paper round as a boy. When his poetry developed, the Farm and landscape was featured in several of his poems.

Steve Ely, who is also chair of the Doncaster-based Ted Hughes Project, said: “It’s great that Caroline has got behind the project.

“Old Denaby and Crookhill Park, where Ted Hughes developed the obsession with pike fishing that so influenced his life, are central to the story of Ted Hughes and we are very keen to involve the community and help them to shape the project.”

To become involved in the Ted Hughes Project in South Yorkshire, contact info@tedhughesproject.org. Also visit thw website, www.tedhughesproject.org.