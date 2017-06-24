Doncaster man stabbed while walking his dogs near supermarket

A Doncaster man was stabbed during a vicious attack by two men while walking his dogs near a supermarket.

The 43-year-old was walking near the Tesco at Woodfield Plantation in Balby when he was attacked by two men at 3pm yesterday.

The victim was left with stomach wounds and police are describing the incident as a stabbing.

The attackers are thought to be in their early twenties. Police said one was slim with mousy coloured hair and the other was of a large build with a bald head.

Both were wearing dark coloured t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening but he is continuing to receive treatment in hospital today.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 763 of 23 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.