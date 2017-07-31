Doncaster man jailed after being found guilty of stealing building supplies

A Doncaster man has been jailed for six months after he was found guilty of stealing supplies from a building site in the early hours of the morning.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Craig Hall and his partner crept into a building site in the early hours of April 24 this year, when they stole 20 sheets of insulation with an estimated value of £600.

Prosecuting, David Wain, said Hall and his partner carried out the offending in a white Transit van, with its registration plates covered, that was driven by Hall's partner.

Hall, of Runnymede Road, Intake was found guilty of one count of theft in relation to the incident during a trial at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on July 10.

His partner was also convicted in relation to the offence, but while his partner was dealt with in the lower court, Hall, aged 33, was sent to Sheffield Crown Court due to being in breach of two suspended sentences when he committed the offence.

Mr Wain told the court how on April 2 last year, Hall was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, for an offence of production of cannabis.

He said he was also in breach of a four-month suspended sentence for driving offences.

In mitigation, Cheryl Dudley, defending, told the court that Hall's partner was 'very keen' to tell the courts that Hall was not involved with the theft of the building supplies.

She added that Hall's partner was very reliant on him due to mental health problems she suffered from, as well as a recent diagnosis of kidney cancer.

Ms Dudley said Hall also had three young children to care for, who would also be affected should he be sent to prison.

Recorder Richard Woolfall jailed Hall for six months, which included a concurrent sentence of four weeks for the theft offence, and the activation of both of his suspended sentences.

"I have considerable sympathy for your domestic situation, and the effect on your family," said Recorder Woolfall, adding: "I'm sure that's enabled courts to give you chances and suspended sentences."

Recorder Woolfall continued by saying that when other judges gave Hall a second chance due to his domestic situation he would have been told he risked custody, should he commit any further offences during the suspended sentence period.

As a result, he told Hall he would have to give him an immediate custodial sentence.